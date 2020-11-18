SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person who apparently ran into traffic along Interstate 80 in North Sacramento was struck and killed by a car early Wednesday morning, authorities say.
The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. near Raley Boulevard along the westbound side of the freeway.
California Highway Patrol says the person reportedly ran in front of traffic and was struck. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No details about the pedestrian, other than that he was a male, have been released at this point.
The driver that struck the person stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the incident, officers say.
Westbound lanes of I-80 were shut down in the area until around 4 a.m. They have since been reopened.