Roseville DUI Suspect Accused Of Driving At Deputies, Ramming Patrol VehiclesA Roseville man is under arrest after deputies say he drove right at them during a chase that ended at the Placer County Fairgrounds.

Sacramento Health Director Uses Racist Term To Describe Asian Americans During MeetingSacramento County Health Director Dr. Peter Beilenson has issued an apology after referring to Asian Americans as "yellow folks" during a meeting about system racism Tuesday.

CHP: Person Who Ran Into Traffic Along I-80 In North Sacramento Struck, KilledA person who apparently ran into traffic along Interstate 80 in North Sacramento was struck and killed by a car early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

2nd Stimulus Package Update: Politicians Still Can't Agree On Type Of Aid Or How Much To SpendDemocrats and Republicans agree on the need for a stimulus package, but disagree on specifics like stimulus checks and and the overall cost.