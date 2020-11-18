SONORA (CBS13) — Police say a homeless woman allegedly tried to climb the fence of a Sonora preschool to try and kidnap children from the playground.

The Sonora Police Department says, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a pre-school in the city went on lockdown after a woman was reported trying to climb over the fence.

An officer soon found 38-year-old Stephanie Grimaldi at the scene. She allegedly refused to follow the officer’s orders and a struggle began. The officer says Grimaldi tried to take his weapon at one point during the struggle, but she was eventually taken into custody.

Police say the officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the struggle with Grimaldi.

Investigators believe Grimaldi was allegedly trying to coax children from the playground. She then allegedly started climbing the fence to get to the children.

Grimaldi has been booked into jail and is facing attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest with violence, attempting to take a police officer’s firearm and other charges. Her bail has been set at $50,000.