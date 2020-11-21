SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Deputies in the Arden Arcade area were engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.
The scene was in the 2000 block of Delma Way, just east of the El Camino Avenue exit off of the Capital City Freeway. The barricaded suspect was a man who was previously armed with a metal object.
Authorities said they were attempting to determine if the man is the owner of the property.
The sheriff’s office said deputies initially responded to the area at around 4 p.m. due to reports of a disturbance. Deputies said a man entered the home and found a 2-year-old child inside. Shortly after, the man with the metal object walked in and claimed the residence was his property.
Deputies said the man who initially walked into the property called 9-1-1 and the mother of the child later arrived and was able to get her child. At this time, it is unclear if a crime had been committed.
No one has been injured. As of around 10:30 p.m., law enforcement began to clear the scene.
No further information has been released.