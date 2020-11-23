SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police arrested a former Haggin Oaks Golf Course employee for felony vandalism after he allegedly drove a sedan onto the course and did donuts on 22 greens.

The damage is expected to cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

“It’s terrible,” Haggin Oaks golfer George John said.

“Who does this,” Doug Chew said.

At a place that’s supposed to offer peace and serenity, the greens are now ripped up and peeled away.

“He definitely left his mark on the course,” John said.

The Sacramento police department arrested Doug Piercy for allegedly driving a sedan onto the golf course overnight, making his way from hole to hole, creating a whole lot of damage with his vehicle.

Golf course managers confirm he is a former employee. They say they don’t know why he did it.

“To have 22 greens damaged the way they were, it was a little bit overwhelming for us,” Haggin Oaks General Manager Mike Woods said. “At a golf course, this is a really really big deal.”

Piercy also crashed into several hazards while on the course, leaving behind bits and pieces of his Honda.

“Who knows what the guy was thinking, you know? Who knows,” John said.

His drive hit all the fairways and rode straight up onto the greens. He may have missed the cup, but cops made sure he got the cuffs.

Doug Piercy is facing a felony vandalism charge. His Linkedin page shows he is a former maintenance worker at Haggin Oaks. He’s being held in Sacramento County jail with no bail.

