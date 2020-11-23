  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman is dead after a hit and run along Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, a vehicle struck a pedestrian at around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and Julliard Drive, just north of Cristo Rey High School.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Information regarding a suspect or vehicle was not available.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the collision should contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates on this story.

