SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a $50,000 reward to help solve a brutal 2007 Fremont murder case.

Back on Jan. 25, 2007, Emerson Zuniga was walking down a street in a Fremont neighborhood when he was attacked by two suspects. Witnesses told police the fight was short and ended when one suspect impaled a large metal object into the top of Zuniga’s head.

Zuniga was rushed to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a late 80s to early 90s metallic blue minivan.

Fremont police say, in recent months, cold case detectives have been reexamining the evidence. With some new leads, a composite sketch of the primary suspect who impaled Zuniga has been completed.

Still, the governor’s office says all other investigative leads have been exhausted – prompting the new cash reward for information.

The money is being offered through the governor’s crime tip reward program. Information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for the $50,000 reward.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6900.