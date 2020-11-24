ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Two Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies stepped in to help a family fix something many take for granted — a working washer and dryer.

Bryce Mendoza and his family had a parking lot reunion with the deputies who washed away a big burden for their family. It all started with a call for service.

“In talking to him, we found that he wouldn’t go outside to go for a walk or have any activity because he didn’t want to get his clothes dirty,” Deputy Catherine Bakarich said.

The reason is something that we all take for granted.

“I can’t wash them after a workout,” Bryce Mendoza said.

Bryce and his mother Dorothy told the deputies that their family washer has been broken for nearly a year and their dryer was on its last leg.

Dorothy has been going to friends, family and laundry mats, which she says have ruined some of their clothes, to do their laundry. And, going out during the pandemic hasn’t eased her mind at all.

“I do know the importance of having a washer. So, it makes it convenient for me as a mother to take care of my family and not having to put myself out there in the middle of people I don’t really know (who) may have the virus,” Dorothy Mendoza said.

Deputy Bakarich’s partner, Deputy Richmond Delosciento, knows all too well about dealing without having a washer and dryer.

“It hit home. It made me more want to push forward and help this family out,” Delosciento said.

The deputies worked with the Sheriff’s Office Toy Program who put them in touch with a local Home Depot employee to help get the family a new washer. The employee said that the manager had also included a discount for the washer.

After the deputies and the Home Depot employee put in $100 each, more fundraising happened.

“It kind of snowballed from there. And then the next day, Deputy Bakarich, with the power of social media, was able to get more donations to be able to get the dryer on top of the washer,” Delosciento said.

It was the true effort of the community coming together for a family they hardly knew.

“I’ve never seen kids so happy to have an appliance,” Bakarich said. “And I’m going to start crying, I’m sorry. Just seeing their reaction from the first day to the second day, they were happy they had smiles on their faces.”

A moment Bryce couldn’t believe was happening.

“It was surreal. I never expected anyone to actually do that for us,” Bryce Mendoza said.

This family, who is still soaking in the love from complete strangers, is eagerly anticipating doing something as simple as a load of laundry.

“I believe I’ll be the first one to jump in there and get some washing done,” Dorothy Mendoza said.

“She’ll do the washing. But, my clothes will be the first one washed,” Bryce Mendoza said.

The two deputies raised so much money, they also got a $300 Target gift card for the family and someone else donated their flat-screen TV. That new washer and dryer is set to be delivered to the Mendoza family next Tuesday.