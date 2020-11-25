SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning left one person hurt.

Sacramento police say, around 3 a.m., they received a disturbance call on 71st Avenue. Once officers arrived, they found out a shooting had taken place.

Officers were able to rescue a victim who was out in front of the home. His injuries were not life-threatening, police say. Two other family members who were also inside the home at the time of the shooting were also able to get out safely.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody peacefully. The suspect’s name has not been released at this point.

More from CBS Sacramento:

A motive for the shooting is now under investigation.