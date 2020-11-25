SPARKS, Nev. (CBS13) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Nevada for two young children allegedly abducted by their father from Stockton.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 36-year-old Stockton resident Angel Medina and his two children, 6-year-old Ariana and 3-year-old Liam.

Medina was reportedly last seen late Tuesday night in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. He could be driving a white semi-truck with an Acevedo Trucking logo out of Stockton. No license plate was given.

It’s unclear where Medina could be headed.

Authorities say Ariana was last seen wearing gray pajama pants with stars and a gray shirt over a pink short-sleeve shirt with guitar and star graphics. Liam, who has a distinctive mohawk haircut, was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with three buttons and a side pocket with blue or gray sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Medina or with any other information about where he could be is urged to call 911 or the Store County sheriff at (775) 847-0950.