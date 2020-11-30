SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Republic FC signed 15-year-old midfielder Rafael Jauregui to a professional contract Monday.

The Sacramento native has been with the Republic as part of its youth development academy since 2017 and played with the team on a USL Academy contract last season.

In a press release Monday, team leadership spoke highly of Jauregui.

“It doesn’t really exist in any other sport or any other team sport is that you can grow up in Sacramento with your favorite team, work your tail off as a young member in the academy, and then do exactly what Rafa did – become a professional,” said Republic FC President Ben Gumpert in the release.

The teen joined the SRFC Youth Academy from Sacramento’s San Juan Soccer Club. He has also represented the country at three international competitions, including on the U-15 Boys’ team for the Concacaf Championship where he started three games and scored two goals.

Rafa Jauregui's first pro contract is signed and sealed ✍️#Indomitable pic.twitter.com/v27wXQm2jV — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) November 30, 2020

“Rafa is a special player and a special kid that doesn’t come along often. In 2020, as a 15-year old in first team training, he was routinely the best player in small-sided games,” said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant in the release. “Rafa’s poise, character and passion for the game reflect his family values and the countless hours spent in his neighborhood park. We’re proud to elevate another Sacramento native from our academy to the first team.”