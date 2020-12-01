FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — Police are searching for a driver who crashed through a fence and into a Foothill Farms home Tuesday evening.

The white Mercedes crashed through a fence and into a home on the corner of Bootjack Drive around 9:40 p.m. Police believe two people got out of the vehicle and ran away after the crash.

PHOTOS: vehicle slams into a home on Bootjack drive. The homeowner was asleep in his bed when the car drove into his bedroom. The victims has only minor injuries. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/YTf86CW9Ti — Velena Jones (@velenajones) December 2, 2020

The owner of the home was reportedly asleep in his bed when the car crashed into his bedroom. According to police, he was thrown from his bed by the impact but the car did not touch him. The owner was treated at the scene for minor scrapes and bruises.

Police say the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Firefighters responded to the scene along with police to help stabilize the structure and remove the vehicle.