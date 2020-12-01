COLFAX (CBS13) – One person is in custody after a home caught fire on Tuesday near Colfax.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the home along Highway 174 near Colfax. Firefighters from Placer County Fire Department and Cal Fire worked together to contain the fire, according to a statement from Cali Fire.

#HighwayIncident CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters fighting fire on the third floor of a Colfax residence. Three occupants are safe and accounted for. One citizen taken into custody after driving over a fire department water supply line. pic.twitter.com/PogOiHWffX — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) December 1, 2020

All of the occupants are safe and accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One person was taken into custody after they allegedly drove over a fire department water supply line.

