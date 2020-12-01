Comments
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A stolen firearm was found in an unusual place last week during a probation search in Dunnigan, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, in cooperation with probation officers, searched 24-year-old Trayon Finley’s room and found a loaded .38 caliber revolver hidden inside a bag of breakfast cereal.
The revolver was reported stolen out of Redmond, Oregon, the sheriff’s office said.
Finley was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing a stolen firearm, and violating his probation status. He was booked in the Yolo County Jail.
