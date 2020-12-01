FedEx, Caltrans Trucks Hit By Vehicle Seen Speeding On I-80 Near VacavilleA driver who was allegedly speeding crashed into both a FedEx on Interstate 80 and a Caltrans maintenance truck on the shoulder late Tuesday morning.

Sheriff: 400+ New Crimes Committed By People Released On $0 Bail In Yolo CountyThe Yolo County Sheriff’s Office has released months worth of data showing that hundreds of new crimes had been committed by people released due to California’s new $0 bail schedule.

Shana Pringle's Friend Says Pandemic Led To Pringle's And Son's Deaths: 'I Really Blame COVID For What Happened To Shana'The friend of Shana Pringle, a Lincoln woman who allegedly shot and killed her toddler son before turning the gun on herself Sunday, says COVID-19 led to Pringle's death.

Stimulus Package Update: Lawmakers Unveil Bipartisan COVID Relief PlanCentrist Democrats and Republicans announced a $908 billion plan to address COVID relief that would help state and local governments, small businesses and individuals.