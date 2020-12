Sacramento County Health Services Director Stepping Down, Citing Family EmergencyDr. Peter Beilenson says he’s resigning due to a family emergency.

6 minutes ago

Young Life Lost: Student Dies By Suicide During Online ClassAn elementary school student killed himself while in his distance learning class late Wednesday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office confirmed. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

18 minutes ago

17-Year-Old Killed In Crash In Fair OaksAn Orangevale teenager was behind the wheel of a deadly accident in Fair Oaks Monday night.

1 hour ago

More Restrictions Could Be Looming As Virus Cases RiseDr. Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County's Health Services Director, says there are plans towards enforcement such as fining people, not businesses.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago