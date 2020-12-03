  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:shooting, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after one person was shot and killed on West Acacia Street early Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Acacia, just west of Victory Park and Haggin Museum, police said.

The 35-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and details regarding their condition were not available.

Stockton police said they had no information regarding a suspect or motive.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments

Leave a Reply