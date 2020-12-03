Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after one person was shot and killed on West Acacia Street early Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said.
The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Acacia, just west of Victory Park and Haggin Museum, police said.
The 35-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and details regarding their condition were not available.
Stockton police said they had no information regarding a suspect or motive.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.
