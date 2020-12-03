  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arden Arcade, Sacramento News

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A 41-year-old Sacramento woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck along Watt Avenue on Wednesday, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to northbound Watt Avenue near El Camino Avenue to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, officers found that a woman had been struck by a pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver stopped immediately after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation, officers say.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the woman being struck is unclear at this point. The driver of the pickup was not under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, officers say.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

