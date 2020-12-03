FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — The young doe that was stuck in a Fair Oaks neighborhood is back in the woods.
The deer was living at the end of a dead-end street for weeks and her only way out was to cross busy San Juan Avenue.
Concerned neighbors called the Department of Fish and Wildlife who picked up the doe Thursday. The doe was tranquilized and taken to a better habitat.
READ ALSO: Residents Concerned About Doe Living On Dead-End Street In Fair Oaks: ‘I Want Her Safe’
“It’s healthy, seems to be strong and fit, it’s been getting good quality food, so it’s actually in very good shape,” Patrick Foy, a captain with CDFW, said.
Neighbors started feeding the doe, worried it would starve without their help, but feeding deer is technically illegal in California.