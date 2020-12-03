SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A man who walked into a hospital with multiple stab wounds was arrested on suspicion of shooting another person along Newport Way on Tuesday, the Suisun City Police Department announced.
Kenny Reed, 27, was taken booked into the Solano County Jail a few hours after the shooting and faces assault and weapons charges, authorities said.
Suisun City police said dispatchers received reports at around 5:17 p.m. on Dec. 1 regarding a person being shot in the face. The victim was located at the scene and taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
After obtaining a suspect description, officers were notified that a vehicle and individual matching the description was spotted brandishing a gun outside of an apartment complex, the police department said.
Reed had suffered multiple stab wounds and entered a hospital just before 9 p.m., police said. After being treated for his injuries, he was taken into custody.
