SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Boxes upon boxes and plenty of appliances filled the storage units belonging to Frank Squire and the Rancho Cordova VFW post.

The items are to help homeless veterans and their families, who have recently found permanent housing through the local heart to home program.

“The government doesn’t do enough for veterans, especially homeless veterans. And we’ve tried to kind of step in between and provide something,” Squire said.

Plenty of things filled seven storage units – everything from silverware and furniture to coffee makers and even some wall art.

The program’s goal is to provide these household items to turn a veteran’s new house into a home.

Sharon Cox knows the feeling firsthand.

Cox and her family, including her U.S. Army veteran husband, were given furniture and a washer and dryer from Squire. The family moved into their new house at the end of April.

“It’s the difference between comfort and not. You’ve been sitting on a ledge long enough, especially with three little ones, it makes it really difficult,” Cox said. “Everyone’s situation is different but, it’s going to affect everyone the same way.”

But, the program nearly found itself without a home. Time and money are forcing Squire and the Rancho Cordova VFW to reach out to VFW posts across the Sacramento area to see who could take over the program’s helm.

“It got to the point where we could not afford [it]. We’re paying this out of our own pocket,” Squire said.

So, the West Sacramento VFW is now stepping in to take over this seven-year-old program to continue the mission of helping those who have served our country.

“Currently, it’s stored in seven storage units costing $1,200 a month,” said Jacob Falkenberg, Senior Vice Commander VFW 8762 in West Sacramento. “So, by keeping it in our society, our community of veterans makes it an easier transition for our sisters and brothers out there,” Falkenberg said.

“With the younger people getting involved, it’ll continue the program and hopefully it will grow,” Squire said.

Squire told CBS13 that the West Sacramento VFW is paying for the month of December for the storage units and will soon take over management of the entire program.

Falkenberg said that he anticipates the transition to be completed by the end of the month or the start of the new year. And hopeful veterans and their families are overjoyed others can continue to get help from this program.

“You can really easily overlook how important a normal life is until it’s not available,” Cox said.

Squire will still be sticking around to help out with the program when the West Sacramento VFW takes over

The West Sacramento VFW said donations are helpful and welcomed when it comes to procuring storage expansion locations and getting more items in their inventory.

If you wish to donate items to the program, you can call (916) 468-2038 or email fsquire@gmail.com.