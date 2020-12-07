CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has been arrested after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase across three counties on a motorcycle over the weekend.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says, around 11 a.m., one of their deputies was patrolling the Campo Seco area when he saw a motorcyclist crossing double-yellow lines to pass some other vehicles. The motorcycle also didn’t have a visible rear license plate.

After allegedly running the stop sign at Campo and Paloma Road, the deputy tried to pull the motorcyclist over – but the rider kept on going.

Eventually, the rider made his way into Amador County from Highway 26 and onto Highway 49. California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase once it reached the Jackson area.

With the help of a CHP air unit, the rider was found to have stopped at a gas station. Officers moved it, but the rider took off again.

CHP officers continued chasing the rider until he came to a stop near the intersection of Highway 88 and Harney Road in San Joaquin County and he was arrested.

“While he accelerated to speeds of over 100 MPH, Turner was not faster than the radio waves (approximately 186,000 miles per second) that allowed for seamless law enforcement coordination,” the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The rider has been identified as 33-year-old Sacramento resident Bradly B. Turner. He has been booked into Calaveras County Jail on $75,000 bail and is facing a felony charge of evading with a disregard for public safety.