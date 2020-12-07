  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento late Sunday night, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 6400 block of 66th Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired. Other callers also reported hearing someone yelling for help.

Deputies soon found a man who had been shot multiple times and immediately started life-saving measures, but medics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Witnesses are being interviewed, but no suspect information has been released at this point.

Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

