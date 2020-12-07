SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in south Sacramento late Sunday night, authorities say.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 6400 block of 66th Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired. Other callers also reported hearing someone yelling for help.
Deputies soon found a man who had been shot multiple times and immediately started life-saving measures, but medics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. Witnesses are being interviewed, but no suspect information has been released at this point.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Biden Taps Sacramento Native, McClatchy HS Grad Xavier Becerra To Head Health And Human Services
- ‘We Can Do It Together’: Sacramento Pastors Say Church Is Vital Amid Tightening California Restrictions
- Customers Enjoy Last Night Of Outdoor Dining In San Joaquin Valley As Stay-At-Home Order Goes Into Effect
Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.