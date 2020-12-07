Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A person is expected to survive after a shooting just off of Highway 99 in south Sacramento early Monday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a person who was shot in the hand was found in a car on the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Highway 99.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Deputies say the shooting victim is expected to survive.
The on-ramp was blocked through the early morning hours due to the shooting investigation.