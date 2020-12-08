CERES (CBS13) — A 26-year-old Ceres man on probation has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Ceres police say, early Sunday morning, an officer was flagged down by someone along the 1300 block of Morgan Road. That person told officers that a man in a dark blue Crown Victoria had allegedly identified himself as a police officer.

After a quick glance at the Crown Victoria, police say the officer believed the vehicle was a police car. But, a closer look made it apparent it wasn’t.

The person went on to tell the officer that the Crown Victoria driver had been driving down a neighborhood and allegedly shining a spotlight on homes. At some point, the person says the Crown Victoria driver also got behind his vehicle and turned on some dash-mounted strobe lights.

Police say the real officer then went to confront the people in the Crown Victoria and quickly found they weren’t actually law enforcement officers. Instead, the driver was 26-year-old Ceres resident Jacob Perales – a man on active searchable probation.

Perales denied that the was impersonating an officer. Still, police found a security uniform and badge, a pellet gun, two radios, night vision goggles, bear spray, and a wooden baton inside the car.

A small amount of meth and a pipe were also found in the car’s glove compartment, police say.

Perales was arrested and is facing charges of impersonating a police officer and possession of a billy club. A passenger who was also in his car, 28-year-old Haley Horn, was also arrested and is facing drug possession charges.