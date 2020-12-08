FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — An 11-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in grave condition after an early morning house fire in Foothill Farms on Tuesday.

The fire happened at a home on Hillsdale Boulevard. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and found flames in the attic. Fire officials believe the fire may have started in the kitchen.

After a search of the home, an 11-year-old girl was found and rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center. The girl is reported to be in grave condition, officials say.

Two other teens were also in the home but both were unhurt. No adults were home at the time, officials say.

Investigators say the home did not have properly working smoke detectors.

Karina Silvester pounded her hand against her heart as she learned what took place just two doors down.

“My stomach is hurting really bad right now it’s a lot,” she said.

Firefighters say two dogs also died in the fire. Silvester says she often saw the dogs outside.

“The two little doggies they usually come out,” she said.

She is now praying for her neighbors especially the young girl rescued and rushed to the hospital, hoping she stays strong.

“I’m so glad at least the little girl is like fighting for her life you know like oh my gosh I really hope she makes it,” Silvester said.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation, but fire officials say it may have been accidental.

Considering this fire tragedy, Sac Metro is reminding families to check their smoke detectors to ensure they are working properly.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article stated the house fire was in North Highlands, the fire was in Foothill Farms.