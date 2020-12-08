Comments
ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a reported shooting between two vehicles in Arden-Arcade.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each other near Watt and Whitney Avenues Tuesday afternoon. No victims have been reported at this time.
The sheriff’s office did not release any more information about the shooting.
Part of the road near the reported shooting has been closed for the investigation.
This is a developing story.
More from CBS Sacramento: