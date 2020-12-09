SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Greater Sacramento Region has become the third area in California to fall under 15 percent ICU – triggering the new stay-at-home order restrictions.
The new restrictions will go into effect on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. and last for three weeks.
As of Wednesday, according to the state’s numbers, the Greater Sacramento region had fallen to 14.3 percent ICU capacity.
Expanded restrictions under the order include closing salons and personal care services. Restaurants will also only be allowed to do take-out or delivery while retail stores will only be allowed indoor operations at 20 percent capacity.
In a change that only came down overnight, however, California public health is now allowing outdoor playgrounds to remain open.
Gyms and places of worship can also continue outdoor operations, with churches being restricted to a maximum of 25 percent capacity or 100 people.
The Greater Sacramento Region includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba counties. It joins the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions in falling below 15 percent ICU capacity.
Placerville’s mayor tweeted his displeasure with the incoming restrictions.
“This next round of closures to outdoor dining is ridiculous. Will likely result in more indoor, packed, restaurants trying to stave off bankruptcy,” wrote Mayor Michael Saragosa on Twitter.
— MichaelSaragosa (@MichaelSaragosa) December 9, 2020
Only the Bay Area and Northern California regions remain above the level where expanded restrictions will go into effect. However, some Bay Area counties have preemptively put in place their own expanded health orders.
I call shenanigans. Yesterday the rate went up to 20% from the SAC County health site. Today they were bragging about creating 250+ beds at Arco. The numbers should be .20% So why did the numbers go to 20%. Someone can’t do math. shenanigans. Just tell the truth that Gov Nuisance wants to shut down Christmas.
Arco are not ICU beds. There are a limited amount of ICU beds available in Sac.
When all is said and done, after all the downtowns are turned into ghost towns, after record suicides, record child abuse, record spousal abuse, record drug and alcohol abuse, those that can exit the state will do so.
All that will be left will be tech employees and unemployed/homeless.
Gavin Newsom has destroyed this state. Period
I will not be following. If you business is open, I will gladly go.