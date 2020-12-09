  • CBS13On Air

By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are working to identify human remains that were found in a Sacramento County storm drain Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Gordon Drive and Stockton Boulevard after county crews discovered a human foot inside a shoe while clearing out storm drains in the area. The crews reportedly used a vacuum truck to collect debris and noticed the foot while unloading to the hopper.

Crews called out the sheriff’s office and the coroner to the scene. Eventually, they recovered 90% of a human skeleton in the drains, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sacramento County coroner is now working to determine the cause of death and identify the remains.

It’s unclear how long the body was in the drains, the sheriff’s office said, because the last time the drains were cleared was in 2014.

