ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A semi-truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after an early morning crash along Interstate 5 in Elk Grove.
California Highway Patrol says, around 1 a.m., a semi-truck driver lost control and flipped onto the side of southbound I-5 near Elk Grove Boulevard.
The crash spilled hay all over the side of the road.
Officers say the driver was unhurt in the crash, but was apparently driving under the influence at the time. The semi driver has since been arrested.
Traffic along I-5 in Elk Grove was not affected.
The driver’s name has not been released.
