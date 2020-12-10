Comments
LODI (CBS13) — A fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Lodi early Thursday morning is under investigation.
The fire started around 2 a.m. at a complex near South School Street. Firefighters say flames broke out in a garage and then quickly spread through the building.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but not before several people were displaced.
Grainy surveillance video from a neighbor shows a person walking in and out of the area just before the flames started.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Some Businesses Given More Freedom In Sacramento Region’s 2nd Stay-At-Home Order
- Amazon Driver Caught On Camera Allegedly Stealing Package Off Elk Grove Family’s Porch
- ‘Hamilton’ Kicks Off Broadway Sacramento’s 2021 Broadway On Tour Season
Lodi police are now looking into a possible suspect and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
cbd oil Amazon