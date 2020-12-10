  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Lodi News

LODI (CBS13) — A fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Lodi early Thursday morning is under investigation.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at a complex near South School Street. Firefighters say flames broke out in a garage and then quickly spread through the building.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but not before several people were displaced.

Grainy surveillance video from a neighbor shows a person walking in and out of the area just before the flames started.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Lodi police are now looking into a possible suspect and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments
  1. www.thehempnurse.com says:
    December 10, 2020 at 11:01 am

    cbd oil Amazon

    Reply

Leave a Reply