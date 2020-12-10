VACAVILLE (CBS13) — As businesses in Sacramento face shutting down Thursday night, people can still dine outside and get their haircut just 30 minutes away.

Solano County is one of the only places in the region that will not be under stay at home restrictions Friday.

People out having dinner in Vacaville Thursday night felt confident they’d be back eating out again next week. But the business owners are wary, some of them think a shutdown is imminent.

“I hope we are able to keep open as long as possible,” said Li Ling Shaw, the owner of Fuso Ristorante.

Shaw said she goes out shopping for ingredients every day because it’s too risky to stock up.

“My accountant said you’re in the negative now, ‘so are you still running?’ I said I’m still holding on,” she said.

We are in Vacaville tonight, which will not be under a stay at home order in just a few hours. People can still dine outdoors and go to the hair and nail salons. Solano County is in the “Bay Area Region” where the ICU capacity has not yet dipped under 15% @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/iQWUmeSgaq — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) December 11, 2020

For now, Solano County restaurants can still do outdoor dining. And loyal customers are ready to support them for as long as possible.

“It’s about supporting your local businesses and doing it in a safe way. We follow all the precautions and procedures, we have our hand sanitizer, we’ve got our masks,” said Michael Farley.

If the Bay Area region’s ICU capacity dips below 15 percent, stay at home orders kick in. Right now that number is at 17.8 percent. If the order kicks in, Kelli Hembree will have to shut down her hair salon completely.

“If they shut us down, we shut down. That’s what we do we’ve done it before, we’ll do it again,” Hembree said.

She owns Studio 13 on Main Street. She said stylists check for updates in between cleaning their workspace after every customer.

“We’re all working all different types of shifts so that there’s not too many of us in here at one time,” Hembree said.

With counties around her shut down, she expects an influx of calls for an appointment – ”When we shut down last time, half of us were booked for a year out.”

This time they are turning people away for safety.

“We all have people in our families we have to be extra careful for around here too, so we’re not taking more than what we already have,” Hembree said.

Even though the Bay Area region as a whole is above the ICU minimum capacity, other counties in the group have already implemented stay at home restrictions anyway. But Solano County is the only one sticking it out until it’s mandatory.