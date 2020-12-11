ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing a package from a family’s porch earlier this week has been arrested, the Elk Grove Police Department announced on Friday.
Mohamed Hussein, 26, turned himself in after being identified as the delivery driver, police said.
Hussein allegedly delivered a package to an Elk Grove family’s home and took off with a separate package containing a $200 gaming chair that had already been left on the family’s doorstep by UPS.
READ: Amazon Driver Caught On Camera Allegedly Stealing Package Off Elk Grove Family’s Porch
“I was absolutely shocked,” Sarah Ross told CBS13 on Wednesday. “It’s not something you think your trusted Amazon drivers would be doing.”
Ross said Friday that the chair has not yet been recovered.
“Camera surveillance is a great tool not only for peace of mind but for acting like an extra set of eyes,” Elk Grove police said in a Facebook post. “This time the camera caught a real-life Grinch!”
