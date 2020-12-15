MODESTO (CBS13) – One man is dead and another man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting incident at a Modesto home Monday.

Around 10:20 p.m. Monday, police were called out to a home at 1626 Larkin Avenue in Modesto after receiving reports of a male who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a male inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. They conducted life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and transported the male to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead, according to a Modesto Police Department statement.

On Tuesday evening, police identified the homicide victim as 18-year-old Lisandro Mendez from Modesto.

Around the same time Monday night, police say they received information that led them to an empty vehicle on Oregon Drive near Thrasher Avenue — just north of the shooting scene — which, they say, had recently been involved in a crash. They believe it was related to the shooting.

Police searched the area for whoever was involved in the crash and brought in a police K-9 to help. Officers were reportedly led to a residence in the 500 block of Kerr Avenue. There, officers contacted several people whose connection to the shooting is still being investigated.

About 40 minutes after the initial call reporting the shooting, police dispatch received reports of another male who had walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, they say. Officers interviewed the male who appears to be connected to the initial shooting on Larkin Avenue.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Sean Martin at 209-342-6116. As always, witnesses may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 209-541-4636.