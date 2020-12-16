MODESTO (CBS13) — Police have identified the suspect who barricaded himself in a Modesto townhouse Tuesday afternoon as 26-year-old Alonzo Warren.

Warren was arrested Tuesday evening after an hours-long standoff stemming from an attempted traffic stop, police said. He is now facing charges of attempted murder and felony weapons violations. Police say Warren also had outstanding warrants for domestic violence and grand theft.

According to Modesto Police, Warren is a convicted felon and not permitted to have firearms.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Modesto police officer tried to pull Warren over near Lincoln Oak Drive and Floyd Avenue, police said. He reportedly fled the scene, but the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

Later, an officer found the suspect vehicle in the complex parking lot in the 2800 block of Floyd Avenue. When officers tried to contact the suspected driver, police say he began firing a weapon at them from inside a townhouse. Officers returned fire as the suspect barricaded himself in the residence.

Police say Warren fired more than 100 rounds from the townhouse, striking an armored police vehicle, a police SUV, nearby vehicles in the complex and multiple walls.

No one was injured in the standoff. After nearly four hours, Warren surrendered and was taken from the scene on a gurney.

Warren’s family told CBS13 he lived in the townhouse. They say he spoke with family members on the phone while he was barricaded.

Modesto police believe Warren’s actions were motivated by his outstanding warrants.

Valerie Stephens let out a sigh of relief Wednesday while holding her one-year-old baby girl tight in her arms.

“I was in the bathroom for maybe an hour and a half or so,” she said.

The mother and daughter were caught in the middle of the standoff Tuesday. She says she laid inside the bathtub after hearing gunshots.

“That’s whenever the roommate came out and said that there is a shooter in the complex,” she said.

Austin Daniels lives across the street from the suspected shooter.

“They [police] had the guns, they had the trucks, they got onto our roof,” Daniels said.

Maria Allen began recording what was going on from her house.

“I was having a panic attack,” said Allen.

She was so close to the chaos; her eyes began burning from the tear gas deployed in an effort to have Warren surrender.

“Ugh, I don’t want that to happen again, that hurt,” she said.

Allen is grateful no one was hurt including her sister and niece who live in the same townhome complex.

“I would rather fix and patch up a bullet hole, while nobody is hurt versus having to patch that up if somebody did get hurt,” she said.