Noon Forecast - 12/16/20Dina Kupfer is tracking the incoming storm. See when we'll see the bulk of the rain and snow in our area.

18 minutes ago

Lunch Break: Waldorf SaladMichael Marks shows us the proper way to make a Waldorf Salad.

22 minutes ago

Kaiser Permanente And El Dorado County Could Receive Pfizer Vaccine WednesdayHospitals in Northern California could see their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today. Kaiser Permanente hospitals are getting ready by installing storage freezers. El Dorado County's two hospitals could receive nearly 1,000 doses of the vaccine today as well.

24 minutes ago

CBS News Reports On First Vaccine Given At UC Davis HealthCBS News' David Begnaud reports on the vaccine's trip from FedEx truck to the vaccine's first UC Davis Health recipient.

56 minutes ago

California Reaches Record Number Of COVID-Related Cases And DeathsThe COVID-19 pandemic has reached record new heights in the state. The state reported 53,711 new cases and 293 more deaths on Tuesday.

1 hour ago