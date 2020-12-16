SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Bay Area fell below 15% ICU capacity for the first time Wednesday, meaning the region, including Solano County, will be under the state’s stay-at-home order.

The order will go into effect just before midnight Thursday and last for at least three weeks, depending on COVID-19 numbers.

Solano County was the last local area operating under the state’s color-coded tier system, allowing outdoor dining and other activities that are barred under the stay-at-home order. Many of its neighboring Bay Area counties chose to impose tighter restrictions before the ICU capacity dropped below 15%, triggering the state’s heath order.

The Greater Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley regions have been under an order since last week.

Under the order, restaurants are only allowed to serve takeout, and hair and nail salons must close. Retail stores can operate at 20% capacity and grocery stores along with other essential services will remain open. Individuals are discouraged from gathering with people outside of their household.

