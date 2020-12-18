Dr. Fauci Says Things Will Get 'Better And Better' As Vaccine Is Distributed In CaliforniaThe country's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says Californians should expect a very challenging few months, but he says there is an end in sight.

37 minutes ago

Trail Of Terror: Oakland Man Suspected In 3-County Crime Spree ArrestedA man who was arrested after jumping into the San Francisco Bay is accused of being at the center of a crime spree, including an alleged attempted murder and multiple robberies, that spanned three counties, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

2 hours ago

Evening Forecast - December 18, 2020A dense fog advisory goes into effect in the valley overnight.

2 hours ago

Downtown Sacramento Company Thinking Outside The BoothAfter losing many events for their photo booths and adjusting to virtual options, Giggle and Riot Funhouse developed a new alternative: a selfie experience.

2 hours ago

NorCal Rapist Gets Nearly 900 Years Behind BarsConvicted serial rapist Roy Waller, also known as the "NorCal Rapist," has been sentenced to 459 years plus 438 years to life in prison. That's a total of 897 years behind bars – roughly 100 years for each of his known victims.

2 hours ago