WOODLAND (CBS13) — A 12-year-old girl was home alone Friday when a suspect tried to break into her house, police said.
Woodland police say the young girl was home alone around noon when someone tried to forcibly enter her house in the area of N. McKinley Avenue and Beamer Street. Officers responded to the area and found Wilfredo Iraheta, 49, trying to open the front door.
Iraheta was arrested on charges of attempted burglary and prowling.
Police say a few hours earlier, an officer was flagged down at the water tower on Beamer Street by a citizen who said an unknown person had been in their backyard earlier in the day. The officer checked the backyard but said the person was gone.
The police department says Iraheta has a similar description to the suspect in a burglary from earlier in the week. Investigators are working to see if he is connected to that incident.