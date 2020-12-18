Menu
Pandemic Fatigue Leads To Crowded Boardwalks, Makeshift Outdoor Dining
A Friday night in Old Sacramento brought dozens of people ordering to-go meals and creating their own outdoor dining.
Supporting Santa Rick: Community Rallies Around Former Sunrise Mall Santa
Taking photos with Santa Claus is a special, annual tradition for kids and their families. Though families in the Sacramento area say one Santa stood out among the rest.
Shooting Investigation Underway In Galt
Authorities are investigating after a shooting occurred in Galt on Friday evening.
UC Davis Testing Childhood COVID-19 Vaccine On Monkeys, Says 'Data Looks Very Promising'
The California National Primate Research Center at UC Davis is working around the clock to develop a childhood vaccine against coronavirus.
12 Daves Of Christmas Day 8: Ferndale Circle, West Sacramento
On this, the eighth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Ferndale Circle in Sacramento.
32 minutes ago
Evening Forecast - December 18, 2020
A dense fog advisory goes into effect in the valley overnight.
6 hours ago
Noon Forecast - 12/18/20
Jordan Segundo has your afternoon forecast for Northern California.
10 hours ago
Morning Forecast - 12/18/20
Jordan Segundo has your morning forecast for the Sacramento area.
17 hours ago
49ers To Finish Playing Home Games In Arizona Amid Extended Santa Clara Restrictions
Following an extension of a temporary ban on contact sports in Santa Clara County amid a surging coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco 49ers will finish out the regular season practicing and playing home games in Arizona.
Chiefs-Saints Preview: New Orleans Has 'To Find A Way To Slow Down Kansas City,' Says CBS's Andrew Catalon
Can the New Orleans Saints keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, or at least slow them down enough?
Raiders Lose Carr, Fall To Chargers In Overtime 30-27
The Raiders' playoff hopes continued to fade after Justin Herbert scored on 1-yard plunge to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 30-27 overtime victory over Las Vegas on Thursday night.
NFL Week 15 NFC West Picks: 'The 49ers Are Going In The Wrong Direction,' Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'Donnell
The Rams and Seahawks sit atop the NFC West, with all four teams technically still in playoff contention.
12 Daves Of Christmas Day 8: Ferndale Circle, West Sacramento
On this, the eighth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Ferndale Circle in Sacramento.
32 minutes ago
Community Rallies Around Former Sunrise Mall Santa
Taking photos with Santa Claus is a special, annual tradition for kids and their families. Though families in the Sacramento area say one Santa stood out among the rest.
49 minutes ago
Police Investigating Shooting In Galt
Authorities are investigating after a shooting occurred in Galt on Friday evening.
53 minutes ago
UC Davis Testing Childhood COVID-19 Vaccine On Monkeys
The California National Primate Research Center at UC Davis is working around the clock to develop a childhood vaccine against coronavirus.
58 minutes ago
Dodge Ridge Opening Monday
Another Sierra ski resort will open just in time for Christmas.
1 hour ago
Night 8: Ferndale Circle, West Sacramento
December 18, 2020 at 11:03 pm
On this, the eighth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Ferndale Circle in Sacramento.
