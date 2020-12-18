  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

On this, the eighth night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Ferndale Circle in Sacramento.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply