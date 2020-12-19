GALT (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after one man was stabbed multiple times and another was shot on Friday evening, the Galt Police Department announced.
According to police, officers were alerted to reports of a shooting that occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of D Street and the 4th Street 5th Street Alley.
The person stabbed was located at the scene, initially believed to have been shot, police said. The man was taken to the hospital where police said he is expected to survive.
A short while later, officers received reports that a man checked himself into a nearby hospital after being shot, the police department said. Investigators said they believe the two individuals’ injuries were related.
Information regarding a potential suspect or motive was not available. Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Galt Police Department.
