Authorities Investigate Shooting, Stabbing In GaltAuthorities are investigating after one man was stabbed multiple times and another was shot on Friday evening, the Galt Police Department announced.

'That Light We Finally Get To See': Vaccine Already Boosting Morale For Healthcare WorkersNurses were some of those who spoke the loudest at the beginning of the pandemic, protesting when there wasn't enough PPE. But now with the vaccine, they're singing a different tune.

Pandemic Fatigue Leads To Crowded Boardwalks, Makeshift Outdoor DiningA Friday night in Old Sacramento brought dozens of people ordering to-go meals and creating their own outdoor dining.

Supporting Santa Rick: Community Rallies Around Former Sunrise Mall SantaTaking photos with Santa Claus is a special, annual tradition for kids and their families. Though families in the Sacramento area say one Santa stood out among the rest.