12 Daves Of Christmas Day 11: Buddecke Place, Granite BayOn this, the eleventh night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, Dave went to Buddecke Place in Granite Bay.

6 minutes ago

El Dorado Hills Dad Travels World As Bone Marrow CourierIt's self-sacrifice during the holidays, but for a life-saving outcome.

22 minutes ago

Alex Padilla Heads To Senate, Shirley Weber Nominated As ReplacementShirley Weber, soon to become the first Black woman to serve as California's top elections officer, will come to work with a deeply personal perspective about protecting the right to vote: Her grandfather never voted in the rural South decades ago.

44 minutes ago

Arrest Made In Killings Of Lodi-Area CoupleAn arrest has been made in a double homicide investigation in Lodi after two people were found dead inside a home last week, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

55 minutes ago

Truckee Cracking Down On Rentals During Stay-At-Home OrderTruckee has issued a new ordinance warning all rental property owners that permits could be revoked if their properties are used inappropriately during the stay-at-home order.

1 hour ago