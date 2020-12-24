  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMThe Unicorn
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Foothill Farms News

FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — Firefighters knocked down a house fire on Willowward Circle Thursday evening.

The house fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento. One person was assessed for possible injuries, Metro Fire said.

Officials say two adults and a child were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross responded to the scene to help the family.

There appears to be extensive damage to the garage and the front of the house.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply