Comments
FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — Firefighters knocked down a house fire on Willowward Circle Thursday evening.
The house fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento. One person was assessed for possible injuries, Metro Fire said.
Officials say two adults and a child were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross responded to the scene to help the family.
There appears to be extensive damage to the garage and the front of the house.
Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
#WillowwardCi house fire video pic.twitter.com/crKdwWdm5B
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 25, 2020