STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man involved in a dispute with his neighbor was shot after allegedly pushing his way into the woman’s apartment and assaulting her and her family on Christmas Day, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.
The neighbor, a 29-year-old woman, was confronted by the suspect and engaged in an argument, police said. This happened just before 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the 1700 block of Quail Lakes Drive.
Stockton police said the suspect, a 32-year-old man, forced his way into the woman’s home and began the assault, which prompted the woman to shoot the suspect. His identity has not yet been released.
The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Stockton police said the case was handed over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. No further information was released.
More from CBS Sacramento: