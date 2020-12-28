Comments
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A young Texas man has been found dead inside a Ponderosa Hills home that caught fire Sunday night, authorities say.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says, around 7 p.m., dispatchers got a report of a house fire along Canyonview Drive.
Firefighters put out the flames, but deputies say a person was soon found dead inside the home.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Round Rock, Texas resident David Neemidge. An exact cause of death is still pending.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.