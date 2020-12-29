  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new mural honoring healthcare workers has been unveiled in Sacramento.

The colorful mural is named “Essential Heroes” and features doctors and nurses clad in PPE.

Sacramento State University graduate Madelyne J Templeton is behind the mural, which is part of the city’s “Wide Open Walls” push for more public art around the city.

The mural can be found at 12th and G streets in downtown Sacramento.

