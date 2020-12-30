Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have arrested a stolen vehicle suspect in East Sacramento.
Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle Wednesday night and say the driver of a white truck crashed into a nearby business and ran out of the car. A perimeter was established in the area of Folsom Boulevard and 34th Street as police searched for the suspect.
The suspect ran into a neighborhood near 33rd Street and Folsom Boulevard, police said. After about an hour, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. He has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More from CBS Sacramento: