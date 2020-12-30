HUGHSON (CBS13) – Two men arrested after crashing a stolen car during a chase in Modesto are accused of attempting to rob a home east of the city earlier in the day, Hughson Police Services said on Wednesday.

Driver Luis Garcia-Gomez, 26, and passenger Jonathan Arias, 24, both of Watsonville, were spotted in the stolen vehicle by Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies in the area of Crows Landing Road and Winmoore Way just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said.

Garcia-Gomez fled from an attempted traffic stop and led a brief chase before crashing into another vehicle in the area of Hatch Road and Jim Way, according to Hughson Police Services. Both men tried to run away but were arrested a short distance away. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

According to Hughson police, while the pursuit was being broadcast over the radio, deputies in Hughson recognized the description of the stolen car and linked it to an attempted home invasion robbery that occurred at around 3 a.m. the same day along Fox Road.

Security video provided by the homeowner captured the stolen car and two men, later identified as Arias and Garci-Gomez, authorities said.

Both men allegedly tried to gain entry in the front of the home before breaking through a sliding door in the back of the house. Investigators said the two men were scared off by the homeowner’s dog.