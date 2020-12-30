  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man pledged to run 100 miles on a treadmill for suicide awareness.

Chris Malenab’s plan is to keep going for 24 hours with some help with friends on Zoom and automatic pacers. He started the run at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The run will raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Malenab says he’s a survivor himself, and he’s ready for the challenge.

“The pain is gonna be there at some point, but you know, living with bipolar disorder and being a suicide attempt survivor, I never signed up for those things, and running 100 miles is something I signed up for,” Malenab said.

You can follow Malenab’s journey and donate to the cause here. A live feed is available on Twitch. 

If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

