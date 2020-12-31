SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This New Year’s Eve, some families made the best of celebrating at home while others spent the evening out on the town.

Hundreds went to Old Sacramento to get takeout, hang out and try to have a somewhat normal New Year’s Eve.

“We tried to get out of the house because everyone’s stuck at home and we’re tired of that,” said Maximillian Hernandez, who was in Old Sac to see the lights.

Restaurants appreciated the foot traffic. People rushed for to-go orders, while some stayed to enjoy their meal outside. But the emptiness was noticeable.

“You can tell by nobody here this year that it’s a very different year. Normally we’d be packed by now,” said Troy Paski, who owns Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen.

Midtown Sacramento looked more like a ghost town. People who came for take-out had no plans to stick around.

“We were just going around looking for tacos and this is the only place we found that was open. But tonight everyone’s going to be closed so we’re going to be home,” said Joe Verh.

Police agencies across the region said they were focused on DUI enforcement urging people to be safe and sober as they ring in the new year.

It was a night of celebration, but also a sobering reminder that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s not like it used to be. We get excited, but it’s not really all there,” Hernandez said.