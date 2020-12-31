SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man suspected in at least two recent Sacramento bank robberies has been arrested, police say.

Sacramento police say, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a bank robbery along the 900 block of Florin Road. The tellers told police that the suspect demanded money then took off.

Following up on some leads, officers were able to identify and eventually arrest the suspect several hours later.

The bank robbery suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Cortney Thurman. Detectives say Thurman is also suspected in a Downtown Sacramento bank robbery that happened on Christmas Eve.

No injuries were reported in either incident, police say.

Detectives are looking whether Thurman is possibly responsible for other similar robberies.

Thurman has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held without bail.