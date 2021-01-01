1 Man Dead, Teen Also Shot Near 42nd And Broadway In SacramentoOne man died and a teen was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Broadway and 42nd Street.

2 hours ago

3 Shot 1 Killed In Early Morning Shooting On 17th Avenue In SacramentoThree people were shot on 17th avenue off of 73rd street. one man died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No information on a suspect has been released.

2 hours ago

Maximum Enforcement In EffectCHP officers are on the lookout for drunk drivers. Maximum enforcement is in effect until Sunday.

16 hours ago

Large Crowd Gathers In Old Sacramento For NYE CelebrationThe party has picked up in Old Sacramento where people have gathered to ring in the new year.

16 hours ago

FDA Backing Off $14,000 Fine For Breweries That Made Hand SanitizerThe breweries were helping out by making sanitizer when it was in short supply. They were supposed to register as drug makers, the FDA says, prompting the fine. The Department of Homeland Security told the agency to back off.

16 hours ago