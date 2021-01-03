SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A day after the father of Kings big man Marvin Bagley III tweeted and deleted a request to the team to trade his son, the father of Sacramento’s star point guard De’Aaron Fox has also called for Bagley’s trade.

Following Saturday’s loss to the Houston Rockets, Marvin Bagley Jr. tweet-and-deleted a request to the team to move his son to another team.

“@SacramentoKings PLEASE trade Marvin Bagley III ASAP! Love – Coach Bagley,” he wrote.

The action sparked controversy on Twitter among fans and Kings personalities. On Sunday, Aaron Fox took to Twitter to respond to the matter with only two words.

“Trade him,” Fox wrote.

Is trouble brewing in Sactown? The actions of both players’ fathers come as Sacramento has put the rest of the league on notice after taking down Western Conference playoff-caliber teams like the Denver Nuggets and Pheonix Suns over the first two weeks of the season, despite losing their last two games to Houston.

Though not directly responding to his father’s tweet, De’Aaron Fox also tweeted out two words not long after, only saying: “Jesus Christ.”

Jesus Christ — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) January 4, 2021

Kings Head Coach Luke Walton responded to Bagley Jr.s tweet in the post-game conference on Saturday.

“We don’t listen to any of that. It’s us within these walls, us within this locker room and we’re in this together,” coach said. “Like I always say, good or bad, whatever people are saying, we got to do everything we can not to let that affect what we’re trying to get done here.”

The Kings first-round selection of Bagley in the 2018 NBA Draft resulted in varying opinions among fans, with some upset the Kings passed up on selecting budding Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who has been praised around the league as a generational talent.

Bagley III has suffered multiple injuries over the course of his young career and missed several games as a result. This season, the three-year pro has shown some flashes of the player he could be if he stays healthy. He has not spoken out about his father’s tweet.